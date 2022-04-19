Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce ‘NY State of Mind’ Co-Headlining Tour

Wu-Tang Clan perform during their 25th Anniversary Tour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 31, 2019 in Sterling Heights, Mich.

Two of New York’s finest are teaming up for a mega co-headlining tour that will bring hip-hop to the masses in late summer. Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced the dates for the Live Nation-produced “NY State of Mind” outing on Tuesday (April 19), which will bring the rap legends to 25 North American cities from August through October.

The tour is slated to kick off on August 30 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, before moving on to dates in Indiana, Michigan, Ontario, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona before wrapping up with four California dates, ending with an Oct. 4 gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour will go on sale today beginning at 10 a.m. local time here.

American Express card members can purchase tickets to select dates before the general public beginning today at 10 a.m. local time through Monday (April 25) at 10 p.m. local time. In addition, Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time until Monday (April 25) at 10 p.m. local time here.

Check out the dates for the “NY State of Mind” tour below:

August 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*

Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre*

Sept. 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

Sept. 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center^

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sept. 16– Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena^

Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl^

*Citi Presale Available

^American Express® Early Access Available