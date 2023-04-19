WMX Launches New Visual Podcast Series ‘Iconic Records’

A visual podcast series spotlighting iconic albums in pop culture is being launched this month by WMX, the next-generation artist services, media and creative content division of Warner Music Group. In conjunction with the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the debut season of Iconic Records will explore The Notorious B.I.G.’s legendary final album – 1997’s Life After Death — with host and Radio Hall of Famer Angie Martinez.

In “25 interviews over five nights” as the series’ trailer notes, Martinez delves into the making of the 11x platinum double-album, its enduring cultural impact and Biggie’s pioneering legacy with a host of hip-hop notables. Among those sitting down with Martinez to reminisce and share never-heard stories are Lil Cease, Fat Joe, Pusha T, Rick Ross and Too $hort in addition to surprise guests.

The eight-episode Iconic Records: Life After Death will premiere on the new WMX Hip-Hop channel on The Roku Channel (Ch. 1137) on April 29 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). Viewers can also watch the visual podcast on The Notorious B.I.G’s YouTube Channel, while listeners can stream across all major audio podcast platforms starting May 1.

View the exclusive premiere of the series’ official trailer:

Calling it an “honor” to host the first season of Iconic Records,” Martinez also noted in the series’ announcement release that “Biggie was, and still is, one of the most important artists of our lifetime and Life After Death is a masterpiece! To collaborate with WMX on this series has been an incredible experience. It’s especially meaningful as we also pay homage to 50 years of hip- hop and how it’s changed the course of history.”

“The Notorious B.I.G. is a once-in-a-lifetime talent,” said Wayne Barrow, manager of The Notorious B.I.G. “His work has been examined and reviewed before, but this series provides new stories and firsthand accounts by the people that were there. It’s something special.”

Added WMX’s Ben Blank, president, media & creative content, “We’re excited to be able to share stories about the albums that have shaped entire generations so profoundly – beginning with Biggie’s Life After Death,” “The launch of Iconic Records embraces the huge appetite and need for unique content tailored for genre-specific audiences. WMX lives at a crossroads where artists, content and experiences converge to reach music fans where they are, and this exciting series is the first of many forums in which we will continue to tell the stories about the art that shapes and inspires our culture.”

Iconic Records: Life After Death is executive produced by Martinez and Kevin Hofman (WMX) and directed by Bonsu Thompson in collaboration with the Estate of Christopher Wallace. For additional information about Iconic Records click here.

Check out a preview clip below.