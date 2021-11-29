Wizkid Brings Out Chris Brown for First U.K. Performance in 10 Years at O2 Arena Concert

When Wizkid‘s Made in Lagos Tour made a stop at the O2 arena in London on Sunday night for the first of a three-night run at the venue, the Nigerian singer brought out Chris Brown to sing his 2020 hit “Go Crazy” — marking the first time Brown had performed in the United Kingdom in 10 years.

“This is my f—ing brother for more than 10 years,” Wizkid told the crowd. “This is my guy, the first guy to ever show me love internationally and sh–, you know? Tonight this is his first time performing in London in more than 10 years. Now y’all make some noise for my f—ing brother. My real n—a! My dawg! Breezy!”

Brown was barred from traveling to the U.K. after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He was spotted visiting London back in 2020 but this was his first time performing.

Brown took to Instagram to thank Wizkid for inviting him to perform at the show, writing, “So FU**ing proud/thankful of/for my bro @wizkidayo for his achievement. we been homies for 10 years +. LONDON I CANT EVEN BEGIN TO THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR THE LOVE YALL HAVE SHOWED ME. Truly a moment I will forever be grateful for. #breezyseason.”