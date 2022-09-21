Wizkid to Debut New Music at Apple Music Live London Concert

Nigerian artist Wizkid is set to perform at the Roundhouse in London in collaboration with Apple Music Live, debuting songs from his anticipated fifth studio album. London fans will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the live taping on Sept. 27, but the Grammy-winning musician’s performance will also be available to stream in 165 countries this fall.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans. Collaborating with them on something like this is special,” the “Essence” singer said in a release. “I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album More Love, Less Ego and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

The Afrobeat artist dropped his first solo track of 2022 “Bad to Me” last week, teasing his next album, due Oct. 29. The track departs from the sensual production of his last album, Made In Lagos, in favor of an amapiano-based beat.

Wizkid is no stranger to London: He sold out five shows in the city’s O2 arena last year. He’s also the first African solo artist to enter Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 10 after charting internationally with hit single “Essence.”

Wizkid made history with his album Made in Lagos, the first African album to be RIAA-certified gold last month. With this event, he joins the likes of Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige and Lil Durk, other artists who’ve collaborated with Apple Music to offer exclusive live performances.