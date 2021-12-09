Wiz Khalifa Talks Recapturing ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ Vibes for New Project, Reflects on Astroworld Ahead of Rolling Loud California

More than a decade after the release of his fan-favorite 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, Wiz Khalifa tells Billboard News he’s recapturing those same vibes on his brand-new project Wiz Got Wings, out Friday.

Khalifa sat down with Billboard News‘ Jordyn Rolling for the new video interview (above) and explained why he thinks Kush hit so hard with his fans.

“I had done close to 10 mixtapes before I actually came out with Kush & Orange Juice,” Wiz says. “But I think that was just paving the way for people to see what my actual potential was. And by the time Kush & Orange Juice came, I really found my lane, I found my style. It was just more like a feeling that caught everybody off-guard. Now that they know it, we made something that you can return that feeling to,” Khalifa says of Wiz Got Wings, for which he re-teamed with Kush producers Cardo and Sledgren.

And that’s not the only new music the rapper has planned: He’s also teamed up with Juicy J for a joint project arriving in 2022 called Stoners Night. “Just us, high as f— in the studio coming up with some crazy sh–,” Wiz laughs. In addition to the already-released song “Pop That Trunk,” Khalifa says, “We got songs with Project Pat, we got songs with everybody.”

Finally, Wiz talked about his upcoming set at Rolling Loud California this weekend, promising some “special guests” as well as a “whole party atmosphere.” He also reflected on the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 festivalgoers dead after a fatal crowd surge at the Houston concert last month. “You know, it’s really unfortunate what happened down there. And my heart is heavy with those people and the families. Everybody involved,” he says, adding that he wants to be “prepared” heading into Rolling Loud. “I think we’re all pretty aware of the situation, so walking into it, we’re gonna be good.”

Wiz also wishes the best for his “Bake Sale” and “Trippin'” collaborator Travis Scott, who brought the Astroworld festival to his Houston hometown. “He’s a good dude and it’s really unfortunate.”

Watch the full interview with Wiz Khalifa above.