Wiz Khalifa and Logic Announce Joint Vinyl Verse Tour: See the Dates

Wiz Khalifa and Logic are hitting the road together. On Monday (April 18), the two rappers announced the dates for their co-headlining Vinyl Verse tour.

The 28-stop cross-country trek is slated to begin July 27 in Irvine, Calif. and make stops in major cities like Phoenix, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta and New York City throughout the summer before wrapping up Sept. 2 in St. Louis. The two hip-hop stars will also be joined by an array of openers on the tour, including 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Logic Wiz Khalifa See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday (April 22) starting at 10 a.m. local time, with a special presale for Citi cardmembers taking place beforehand from Tuesday (April 19) to Thursday (April 21). Buy tickets via Ticketmaster here and check out the presale here.

Back in January, Khalifa paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Mac Miller on what would’ve been the late rapper’s 30th birthday. Meanwhile, one month prior, a new study concluded that Logic’s powerful performances of his single “1-800-273-8255” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and 2018 Grammys saved hundreds of lives by increasing calls to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Check out the full list of below.

VINYL VERSE TOUR DATES:

07/27 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

07/28 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater^

07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion^

08/02 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater^

08/03 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center^

08/05 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

08/06 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

08/07 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

08/08 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP^

08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

08/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

08/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

08/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion^

08/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center^

08/17 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center!

08/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live!

08/20 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre!

08/21 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

08/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

08/25 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

08/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^

08/28 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

08/30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center^

09/01 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^

09/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

^ with support from 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God

! with support from DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God