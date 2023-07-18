Wiz Khalifa Threw Out First Pitch at Pirates Game While ‘High AF’ on Mushrooms

For a huge stoner, Wiz Khalifa is a model of consistency. Morning? High. Afternoon? High. Evening? High. On stage? High. Tossing out the first pitch at a game by his hometown MLB team the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday?

“Stoned AF.”

That’s what Khalifa, 35, promised before landing one over the plate to kick off the game between the Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park. You were warned. He previewed his self-proclaimed high-balling in a tweet that read, “Finna get stoned AF and throw this first pitch at the Pirates game.”

A minute before that the “Love to Smoke” rapper posted a pic of what appeared to be his pre-game prep program, which consisted of two mason jars full of weed and a package of magic mushrooms. The MLB posted a video of the first pitch, in which the lanky MC waved to the crowd and casually tossed some heat with his right hand.

The MC who launched his aptly named High School Reunion Tour on July 7, later shared a snap of his work space for the day: a private box at PNC, as well as his perfect stoner snack break for the day, a bag of Cracker Jack.

And while only Khalifa knows exactly how high he was, he certainly isn’t the first pitcher to take the mound in an altered state. In fact, he’s not even the first Pittsburgh hurler to do it. Legendarily lysergic Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis famously threw a no-hitter while high on acid in 1970.

Khalifa later summed up his trippy experience by writing, “Shroomed out throwin’ a baseball is crazy.”

See the pitch and Khalifa’s tweets below.

Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023