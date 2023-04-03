×
Will.i.am & Saweetie Heat Up ‘That’s My Jam’ With Rap Medley Featuring Songs By Outkast, DMX, TLC & More

The full episode airs on Tuesday (April 4) on NBC.

Saweetie, Warner Music Grammy Party
Saweetie at the Warner Music Grammy Party held at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Leave it to Saweetie and will.i.am to tear up the That’s My Jam stage. The duo teamed up on Tuesday night’s (April 4) episode to play Mega Mix Showdown, in which the players trade off lyrics to songs under a single category.

As if by fate, the category chosen was throwback rap, and the hip-hop superstars stepped up to the plate and performed partial covers of classics like Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson,” DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here),” The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize,” TLC’s “No Scrubs” and many more.

Their performance was met by a standing ovation from the audience, plus fellow contestants Keke Palmer and Joel McHale, as Fallon ran over to the duo and declared, “That’s how you do it!”

Season two of NBC’s popular variety show premiered in early March. The show, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, features challenges inspired by popular Tonight Show segments. In each episode, two teams of two celebrities compete for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Watch Saweetie and will.i.am’s Mega Mix Showdown below, and catch the full episode of That’s My Jam on Tuesday (April 4) at 10 p.m. ET/PT, before it becomes available to stream next day on Peacock, which you can sign up for here. You can also catch the entire first season and previous episodes on Peacock.

