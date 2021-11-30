Watch Cardi B Hit the Grocery Store to Work & Twerk With Karrueche Tran on ‘Cardi Tries’

Cardi B is back with a new episode of Cardi Tries___, and this time, she’s headed to the grocery store with Karrueche Tran.

On the new episode, which premiered Tuesday (Nov. 30) on , the “Up” rapper and her model pal revisit Cardi’s past as a teenage grocery clerk by donning aprons at a local Fields Market in Canoga Park, Calif.

Visiting the produce section, the pair stock apples as they swap stories about being fired from a supermarket and a Mrs. Fields cookie shop before their stacking handiwork comes crashing to the ground. (“Do we gotta throw it away or we could wash them,” Cardi says as she frantically struggles to keep more apples from falling on the floor.)

After chopping watermelons, Cardi and Karrueche are forced to stop by the rapper’s least favorite department in the grocery store: the meat counter. “I still gon’ eat it, I just need two days to get over it,” Cardi says after trimming the fat off a few tri-tip steaks. “This right here I avoid all the time. I don’t like raw meat.”

During the episode, the duo also clean up a mess of dog food on aisle six – where Karrueche learned she could “twerk and clean at the same time” – and manned the cash register, which the pregnant Cardi jokes gave her “PTSD.” At least she remembered that eggs had to be bagged separately!

As a thank you, Cardi and Karrueche end the episode by gifting the workers at the store with two weeks worth of paychecks and a sweet card shouting out essential workers for all they did during the pandemic.

Watch the latest episode of Cardi Tries___ below.