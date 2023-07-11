Victoria Monét Announces The Jaguar Tour: See the Dates

Victoria Monét will embark on her debut headlining tour, The Jaguar Tour, this fall.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 6 at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre, less than two weeks after she releases her new album Jaguar II on Aug. 25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Since she released her critically acclaimed album Jaguar in 2020 during the pandemic, The Jaguar Tour will mark the first time she’ll be performing both projects live on tour.

Monét previously released singles “Smoke,” featuring Lucky Daye, “Party Girls,” featuring Buju Banton and “On My Mama” ahead of Jaguar II. She broke down all three tracks for Billboard, saying, “I feel like I’ve been behind the bushes and in the background, and I think jaguars themselves live in that way. They find the right moment to attack — and get what they want.”

The 22-date jaunt also includes her first-ever solo show in London on Nov. 15 at KOKO.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time here. But they could sell out as quickly as her first headlining show in L.A. this past March at the El Rey Theatre — which was in partnership with Spotify’s “R&B First Nights” campaign and Goldenvoice — which sold out in under one minute.

See Monet’s announcement, as well as The Jaguar Tour dates below.

The Jaguar Tour Dates: