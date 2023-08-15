Victoria Monét’s New ‘On My Mama’ Music Video Tributes ’00s Southern Black Culture: Watch

Ahead of the release of Jaguar II, Victoria Monét‘s long-awaited debut studio album, the R&B singer/songwriter has unleashed a flashy new music video for her latest single, “On My Mama.”

Featuring a colorful cast including Chalie Boy, whose “I Look Good” is prominently sampled in “On My Mama,” as well as her mother and daughter, Monét’s new music video is a nuanced, heartfelt tribute to 2000s Southern Black culture. Directed by Child., the music video finds Monét effortlessly executing Sean Bankhead-crafted choreography in a rotating wardrobe of era-appropriate ‘fits, including jersey dresses, oversized white gas station tees and colorful durags, and baggy jeans paired with midriff-baring tops. With references to Ciara, Destiny’s Child and Mýa, as well as loving showcases of several Black Greek letter organizations and hilarious Black social media memes, the “On My Mama” music video is an absolute winner.

“On My Mama” follows the Lucky Daye-assisted “Smoke” and “Party Girls” (with Buju Banton) as the third single from Jaguar II. Slated for an Aug. 25 release, Jaguar II is the sequel to 2020’s Jaguar, a lush EP that became Monét’s first entry on the Billboard 200 (No. 174). In addition to the aforementioned duets, Jaguar II is also set to feature collaborations with Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét, her 2-year-old daughter.

Monét will follow the release of Jaguar II with the launch of The Jagaur Tour, her first headlining tour, kicking off Sept. 6 at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. The Grammy-nominated artist is set to visit several cities across the U.S., U.K. and Canada, including New York City, London, Toronto and Houston.

Check out Victoria Monét’s smooth “On My Mama” music video: