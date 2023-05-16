R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Victoria Monét, Monaleo, Emotional Oranges & More

We’re well into May, and the summer heat just keeps coming. From electronic and house-tinged cuts by Overmono and Emotional Oranges to irresistible rap songs by way of Monaleo and Jermtown, we’ve got everything you need to start off the warmer months right with indie and emerging artists from across the globe.

Check out our Spotify playlist that includes all our fresh picks from this month, and don’t forget to share the wealth.

Freshest Find: Victoria Monét feat. Buju Banton, “Party Girls”

Victoria Monét is on a roll. The cult-favorite singer joined forces with dancehall mainstay Buju Banton on a single that packs more than enough heat for a summer filled with nights out. The multi-hyphenate flaunts her plethora of talents, unfurling routines of hypnotic moves from scene to scene in the visual dedicated to the “party girls lightin’ up the world.”

Overmono, “Cold Blooded”

If electronic music isn’t really your speed, Overmono is here to ease you in. On “Cold Blooded,” the UK duo builds on an Afrobeats-esque drum pattern and R&B melodies, combined with gritty synths and a classically electronic instrumental bridge with chopped and filtered vocals.

Jermtown feat. FELIX!, “2002”

Michigan’s Jermtown comes together with Massachusetts rapper FELIX! on the carefree “2002.” The Sara Kawai and Ayeitsnate-produced beat carries Detroit sensibilities while the two rappers do their part by staying true to the city’s laidback cadence. In a black and white video reminiscent of Pusha T and Kanye West’s “Diet Coke” the up-and-coming pair stroll around a white-washed studio firing off punch-line filled verses.

Emotional Oranges feat. Nonso Amadi, “Not Worthy”

“I’m the reason we fell through,” declares “A.” of Emotional Oranges on the opening line of “Not Worthy.” The beautifully self-depricating cut is a series of admissions set to a smooth house-infused instrumental as “V.” delivers a string of harmonies throughout the three-minute cut.

Obongjayar, “Just Cool”

Wanna feel cool? Obongjayar has the perfect thing. This groovy cut is perfect for that iconic movie scene where the awkward teen protagonist embraces their true self, as the London-based artist declares, “Do what you want/Just leave me be/Do what you want/Just give me peace.”

Aaron May, “Stay Humble”

It’s May season, both literally and figuratively as Houston artist Aaron May has returned with his new single “Stay Humble.” The boom-bap rap song finds the rapper spitting about hustling and grinding his way to success. “Stay Humble” is the first glimpse into May’s upcoming project which is slated to release later this year.

Josh Levi, “Birthday Dance”

Josh Levi will bust a move at any given time. On his new single “Birthday Dance,” the singer slows it down, urging his lover to dance for him. The song is an addition to his 2022 EP Disc Two.

DD Osama, “Better Days”

Channeling Y2K romantic rap by way of warm guitar chords, NYC drill rapper DD Osama delivers a tender moment on his debut project, Here To Stay. The 16-year-old artist taps into his poetic side, showing a knack for introspection far beyond his age.

Monaleo, “A– Kickin’”

Despite announcing her pregnancy last month, Monaleo is showing no signs of slowing down. “Monaleo, big bully/taking names, a– kickin’,” she raps. The track will appear on her upcoming album Where the Flowers Don’t Die.

Bandmanrill, “Mr. D.C.T.”

Bandmanrill adds a Jersey Club spin to Crystal Waters’s 1991 track “Gypsy Woman.” The Newark native has been a rising voice and is helping bring the genre into the mainstream with his youthful energy and uptempo tracks.