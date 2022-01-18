Vic Mensa Released From Custody After D.C. Airport Bust: ‘What a Trip’

Vic Mensa has been released from custody after he was reportedly busted at Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport with a stash of LSD and a variety of psychedelic mushrooms.
The Chicago emcee (born Victor Kewsi Mensah) was charged with felony narcotics possession charges on Saturday (Jan. 15) following his return to the U.S. from Ghana.
In his first comment since his arrest, Mensa wrote on Twitter, “Wow what a trip.” And in a followup tweet, “I’m freeeeeee. Love you all god works in mysterious ways.”
wow what a trip— vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 18, 2022
i'm freeeeeee— vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 19, 2022
love you all
god works in mysterious ways
As previously reported, Customs and Border Protection officers claimed that an examination of Mensa’s luggage found 41 grams of liquid LSD, around 124 grams of psilocybin (mushroom) capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
It remains unclear what obligations he still has with D.C. law enforcement following the incident.
The 28-year-old MC had been chronicling his trip to Africa with Chance the Rapper with a string of social media posts over recent weeks, including snaps with Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
PAN-AFRICAN PLANNING WITH THE PRESIDENT 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/vs8BddVipb— vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 14, 2022
The rapper’s most recent single, “UNIFIED,” a collaboration with Kami and Joey Purp, arrived Jan. 11.