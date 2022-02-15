What Was the Best ‘Verzuz’ Battle of All Time? Vote!

If there’s one thing that has gotten hip-hop and R&B fans through the pandemic, it’s been Verzuz.

What started as a friendly face-off on Instagram Live between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has steadily grown into a cultural phenomenon over the last two years, as Verzuz has brought together rivals and contemporaries of all kinds to put their discographies on the line and battle it out for bragging rights — from T-Pain vs. Lil Jon and Ryan Tedder vs. Benny Blanco to Nelly vs. Ludacris and Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole.

So with Season 3 kicking off Tuesday (Feb. 15) with a battle between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild, Billboard wants to know: Which Verzuz battle do you consider to be the all-time greatest?

Are you a fan of the early, Instagram-exclusive battles like The Dream vs. Sean Garrett or Teddy Riley vs. Babyface? Or do you prefer a Season 2 bout like Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule or Redman vs. Method Man?

Maybe you agree with Billboard‘s May 2020 ranking and place the clash between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott at the top of the list. Or you made sure to tune in with the 1.4 million other fans to see Brandy take on Monica and put the central question of “The Boy Is Mine” to rest once and for all.

Voice your opinion in Billboard‘s latest Verzuz poll below, and be sure to tune in to the battle between Hamilton and Soulchild on Tuesday night, which will indeed be available to stream for free on Instagram Live after Swizz Beatz walked back plans to host the show exclusively on Triller.