Vanilla Ice Describes His Reaction to Surprise 1990s Madonna Marriage Proposal: ‘This Is Too Fast!’

Imagine if you will, a world in which Madonna was married to Vanilla Ice. Yes, that Vanilla Ice, of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Ninja Rap” and Cool As Ice fame. In a recent interview with the Just Jenny podcast, Ice revealed the origin story of his early 1990s dalliance with Madonna, as well as spilling the beans on her matrimonial intentions.

But first, the meet cute.

Vanilla recalled that he was booked for three sold-out show shows at New York’s now-shuttered Palladium at the time when he looked out into the audience, “and there’s Madonna, dancing her ass off. Right there like a normal person but with lots of entourage around her,” he recalled. “But dancing right in the middle of the crowd, with all the kids, screaming and everything.”

The rapper-turned-house-remodeler said the world-famous pop star was firmly in the mix instead of hanging backstage surrounded by security. “And I look at her and it was intimidating to me,” he said. After the show, though, he said Madonna came back to the dressing room to say hello, as well as give him the “sexy eyes.” At the time, the 23-year-old rising star thought the then 32-year-old singer was “too old” for him, so he thought he must have been “way mistaken” about her apparent romantic interest.

After the shows, he was told by Hutt’s dad — late music and TV executive Charles Koppelman — that Madonna wanted another meeting, which he, again, couldn’t believe. Koppelman set up a romantic dinner at The Palm restaurant in New York, after which Ice, demurring on details, assured Hutt it “got a little dirty.” The pair then starting hooking up, but the affair was short-lived, he said, because Madonna put him in her infamous 1992 Sex book without his consent.

He said the two were still dating when the book came out and he had no idea about it beforehand because his career was so busy. “She even proposed to me,” he said of the whirlwind romance. “I was just like, ‘What?! I thought the guy was supposed to do that? What do you mean, wait a minute! This is too fast! I’m just getting started here and I’m way too young for this.'” The proposal came a few years after Madonna’s marriage to actor Sean Penn and several years before her second marriage, to director Guy Ritchie.

And while it didn’t work out, Ice said Madonna is, of course, a legend and the GOAT, even if he still clearly has a bit of a wrinkle in his Van Winkle about being included in the “slutty” Sex book. If you can believe it, Ice said, after he broke it off, “she would call me all the time, she was not happy with it, she was upset and I had to hang up on her a few times. But that was it.”

Check out Vanilla Ice’s Madonna matrimony story below.