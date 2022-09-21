Usher Remakes ‘You Make Me Wanna’ Cover in Honor of 25th Anniversary

Usher re-created the cover of his single “You Make Me Wanna” amid the release of the album’s special 25th anniversary vinyl edition. The single’s visuals may be decades apart, but the ageless Usher looks virtually unchanged.

The reiteration posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 20) captures him brooding in the same neon-green ensemble he donned in the 90s. Usher’s remake also follows the recreation of his 1997 album cover for My Way released last week.

“LaFace Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME), are celebrating the 25th anniversary of global superstar Usher’s iconic album, My Way – the R&B masterpiece that rocketed him into the star-studded spotlight – with an expanded edition of the original album, newly reimagined versions of three tracks from the album, a mini-documentary and more on September 16, 2022,” a Legacy Recordings release said.

“You Make Me Wanna” is one of three re-conceptualized tracks on the vinyl released on September 16. All three are remade by producer and drummer Ryan James Carr, who collaborated with Usher on his viral NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

My Way was originally released in 1997 as Usher’s second studio album when the singer was just 18. The album’s single “You Make Me Wanna” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for 47 weeks, peaking at No. 2. The album itself charted No. 11 on the US Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the Year.

Now boasting eight studio album titles under his belt, Usher is conquering Las Vegas with a Dolby Live residency also titled after his sophomore album.