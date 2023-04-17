Usher Announces Four Exclusive European Shows in Paris

After taking over Las Vegas with his sold-out residency in 2021, Usher looks to expand his dominance globally by announcing his new European mini-jaunt, Rendez-Vous Á Paris.

Kicking off Sept. 24 in Paris at La Seine Musicale, the four-date festivity will include Hot 100 chart-topping hits “Yeah,” “You Got It Bad,” and more from Usher’s decorated 30-year career. European fans can experience never-before-seen costumes, state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. Fan presale starts on Wednesday (Apr. 19) at 10 am, while Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and venue presales begin Thursday (Apr. 20) at 10 am. General tickets will be available to everyone on Friday (Apr. 21) at 10 am. You can purchase here.

Earlier this year, Usher announced 15 additional dates to his sold-out My Way residency. The new shows will take place in June and October.

“I like the idea of what I’ve found in Las Vegas,” said Usher in an interview with GQ earlier this year. “It gives me an opportunity to settle. I have children now. I got a life, so [I like] being able to have a few days in certain places and being able to celebrate those places and enjoy them. At this age, you try to hold on to the moments.”

Usher recently released his new single “GLU” and is coming off a headlining performance at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival earlier this month. With a potential new album on the way, Usher hopes to give avid fans great music, as R&B supremacy isn’t on his mind anymore.

“No. 1 is always going to mean a lot to everybody. But it doesn’t, and shouldn’t, change your passion,” he told Billboard in 2021. It hasn’t changed mine, whether I put out a record that hit No. 1 instantly or took time to get there. I have a record company that’s willing to fight for it and get it heard, to connect with my audience and prospective new fans. I’ve tried a lot of stuff. There’s a way to play in R&B where you can be as creative as you want. Don’t cut yourself off — don’t feel you need to be tied so authentically to one thing.”

Rendez-Vouz Á Paris at La Seine Musicale:



September 24

September 25

September 27

September 28