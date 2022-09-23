Usher Recreates Shirtless ‘Nice & Slow’ Cover Art for ‘My Way’ Anniversary

R&B star Usher is still cruising the streets at 7 o’clock on the dot. The 43-year-old Texas native has fans swooning on Twitter after he recreated the cover art of his 1997 hit single “Nice & Slow” and shared it on Thursday (Sept. 22) to celebrate his album My Way‘s 25th anniversary.

In the side-by-side images, a shirtless Usher rocks a diamond chain featuring his first letter initial, blue jeans, and his left hand placed by his temple.

“Who can tell me what I was doin at 7 o’clock on the dot 25 years ago?” Usher captioned the photos. “Makin this classic…#UsherMyWay.”

Among the feedback he got from followers? “Aging like fine wine” and “You just get better with time,” swooned two.

This isn’t the singer’s first time recreating covers. He shared his remake of the “You Make Me Wanna” cover art on Sept. 20, also in honor of My Way‘s anniversary.

In that re-creation, he’s sporting the same neon-green getup he wore in the ’90s. The tweet has thus far earned nearly 21,000 likes from his followers.

LaFace Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME), announced Sept. 12 that My Way‘s 25th anniversary would be celebrated with a deluxe edition of the album. The new version, released Sept. 16, features newly reimagined versions of three songs –“Nice & Slow,” “My Way,” and “You Make Me Wanna” — a mini-doc, and more.

“You Make Me Wanna” went on to chart for 47 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997, peaking at No.2. My Way peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and spent a total of 79 weeks on the tally.

See Usher’s remake of the “Nice & Slow” artwork below:

This story was written by Sierra Porter