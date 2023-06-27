Usher, Miguel, GloRilla & More to Perform at iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 Event

iHeartRadio is celebrating Black music and culture with the return of its Living Black! event. On Tuesday (June 27), iHeartMedia announced that Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa will be performing for the 2023 iteration.

iHeartRadio Living Black! will take place on Aug. 2 at Market Street in Inglewood, Calif., a historic location for Black culture in the Los Angeles area. This year’s event largely draws inspiration from the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, as well as the history and innovation within the genre and Black culture. LL Cool J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG and more will also make special appearances at the annual celebration.

iHeartRadio Living Black! — which will be broadcast on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook, iHeartMedia Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. local time — will feature The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, Big Boy and Nyla Symone. The hour-long special is also an interactive block party with multiple themes, including artists reflecting on their journey in the music industry (In the Booth, Mic Drop) and iconic moments in hip-hop (Flip The Script: Big Boy’s Neighborhood) and mental health within the genre (FundaMENTAL).

“We’re thrilled to celebrate iHeartRadio Living Black! in its third year, bringing together fans and superstar artists to honor Black culture and continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop,” Doc Wynter, president of hip-hop and R&B programming for iHeartMedia, said in a press release. “Living Black! is a true testament to the power and lasting influence of Black artists and the community they reflect. We’re excited to once again partner with some of the very best talent and celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture.”