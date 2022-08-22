×
Usher Extends Las Vegas Residency: See the Dates

The run of 25 more shows at Dolby Park MGM will kick off in March 2023.

Usher
Usher photographed on July 19, 2021 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Alexandra Gavillet

Just one month into his Usher: My Way the Vegas Residency, Usher has extended his Sin City stay into next spring. The string of shows that kicked off at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15 of this year, has tacked on 25 new dates slated to kick off on March 3, 2023 and run through a July 15, 2023 show.

According to a release, Usher has sold out all the shows in the current residency to date and is on track to sell out all 25 of this year’s gigs. The show takes place on the custom-designed stage at the 5,200-seat Dolby Live and it spans the singer’s career, from “Love in This Club” and “OMG” to “You Make Me Wanna…” and “My Boo” and “U Remind Me.”

Tickets for the 2023 shows will go on sale to the public on Friday (Aug. 26) at 10 a.m. PT, with a fan pre-sale slated to kick-off on Weds. (August 24) at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday (August 25) at 10 p.m. PT. Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and MGM Resorts are donating $1 from every ticket purchased for the 2023 residency dates to Usher’s charitable program New Look Inc.

The release also notes that a limited number of tickets are still available for previously announced performances this year on the following dates: August 26, 27, 31, as well as Sept. 3, 4, 9 and 10 and Oct. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29.

If you can’t make it out West, you’ll have a chance to see Usher when he joins Metallica, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Rosalía and more for the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana; Usher’s set will take place at Ghana’s Black Star Square, where he will perform alongside SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Tems.

The dates for the 25 new shows are:

March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
June 2023: 28
July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

