Keke Palmer Takes a Jab at Darius Jackson in Usher’s ‘Boyfriend’ Music Video: Watch

Usher and Keke Palmer can’t stop stirring the pot. After teasing the collaboration 24 hours ago, the two stars have debuted the music video for the R&B legend’s new song “Boyfriend,” following some drama with the actress’ alleged ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

The Wednesday (Aug. 16) visual stars a glowing Palmer having a night out with her friends and hanging with Usher, who taunts in the song’s lyrics: “Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me, that’s cool/ He should know I’m pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

Midway through, the video pauses to show the Nope star and her gal pals listening to Usher’s 2001 hit “U Remind Me” in an elevator, during which she exclaims, “I love this song… do you remember where you were when you first heard this?”

After a suave dance break in a casino led by Palmer, who lights up onscreen, the video cuts to her waking up in bed to answer a FaceTime call from (guess who?) Usher. That’s where she drops in the biggest diss toward Jackson: “S–t, I’m so tired… I am a mother, after all,” she says, winking at the camera.

The cheeky line pokes fun at Jackson, with whom Palmer shares a six-month-old son. Last month, Jackson took to Twitter to call out Palmer for a sheer outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert, lamenting: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Reposting a clip of Usher dancing with a swooning Palmer during the show, Jackson also wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Neither Palmer nor Jackson have commented on the status of their relationship since. Regardless, Palmer seems to be living her best life, taking to Instagram following the music video’s release to thank Usher for “encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am.”

“I know I’m a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU,” she added in her post. “Thank you for making a dream come true.”

