Unreleased ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Clip Shows Kanye West Struggling for Creative Control Over ‘Slow Jamz’ Video

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kanye West‘s Jeen-Yuhs documentary has given fans the ultimate look at his creative and musical process spanning the entirety of his career, starting with his earliest days as an underdog rapper to becoming one of rap’s most polarizing figures.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for West, who, in a previously unreleased clip from the Netflix documentary, struggled heavily with his creative team on bringing the concept for his “Slow Jamz” video to life.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jamie Foxx Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news

“The whole point is Jamie Foxx comes up and puts this record on the record player I begged for yesterday,” Ye said in the clip, obtained by Time. “I’m gonna keep repeating myself over and over and over again. Y’all are forcing me to be the asshole…I’m spazzing.” The scene that West was describing to the creative team never made it into the final cut of the video, though Foxx picked out multiple albums from a record store in several scenes from the visual, which also featured rapper Twista.

The difficulty in achieving the final product of “Slow Jamz” had no effect on its chart success: The track became West’s first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Eighteen years after the song and video’s release, Foxx reconnected with West and teased that something might be in the works between the two of them.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” Foxx said in an Instagram Live clip, reflecting on the rapper’s success. “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

See the unreleased clip in full here.