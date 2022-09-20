UnitedMasters Announces Winners of Hit-Boy Beat Exchange Contest

Today (Sept. 20), UnitedMasters announced the winners of the Hit-Boy Beat Exchange Contest. ArmonieJAY (@ArmonieJAY) and duo Cherelle Stephenson (@SheRealTalk) and Danyale Brooklynn Lowery (@30FOEZ) were among six finalists, ultimately becoming the final two winners.

Back in May, UnitedMasters launched Beat Exchange, a curated marketplace to buy and sell beats. The platform allows digital distributor’s independent artists the ability to buy or license beats from both emerging and established producers including Hit-Boy, who has garnered almost 50,000 total beat plays on the platform since its creation.

On September 1, the three-time Grammy Award-winning producer launched the Hit-Boy Beat Exchange contest, where fans submitted their best verse for a chance to be flown out and collaborate with the hit producer. With over 4,800 submissions in the first nine days, Hit-Boy narrowed it down to six finalists and the last two winners were chosen by fan votes. Stephenson and Lowery represent rap while Williams represents R&B.

“UnitedMasters best-in-class creator tools are bringing to life a whole new way for independent artists and producers to collaborate in real-time,” said David Melhado, UnitedMasters VP of music and marketing. “Hit-Boy put out the call and thousands of UnitedMasters artists answered online. With the winners joining Hit-Boy in studio next month, the Hit-Boy Beat Exchange challenge will provide both artists with the guidance and development needed to take their career to the next level.”

“I just want to open up that opportunity to young artists to be heard. I wish I had that same chance at platform when I was young,” added the producer.

Over 47,000 producers are currently registered on the UnitedMasters Beat Exchange. Hit-Boy’s next batch of beats will drop on the Beat Exchange in November.