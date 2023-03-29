×
Tyler, the Creator Battles His Alter Egos & Shortcomings in New ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Video

The song is second release this week and will be on his upcoming deluxe release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

After announcing that he would unleash “a collection of songs that didn’t make the original album,” Tyler, the Creator begins the race to Friday’s upcoming deluxe release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale with his new video for “Sorry Not Sorry.”

In the self-directed visual, Tyler embarks on an extensive apology tour, realizing how his faults harmed his romantic interests, family and fans. In the clip, he’s isolated on a farm and battling various alter egos, including his famed Flower Boy and IGOR personas.

“I’m sorry, I don’t wanna link/ and small talk over dinner, I don’t even drink/ Can’t guilt trip me, I’m ice cold, roller rink,” he cleverly raps. Tyler’s candor gets dicier when he spits, “Sorry I’m not empathetic/ Sorry you think I’m pathetic/ Sorry I don’t want a broke down/ Sorry I don’t know your pronouns/ I don’t mean no disrespect, but we just met.”

Later, one of Tyler’s alter egos erupts on his Call Me When You Get Lost persona, Tyler Baudelaire. He throws many punches until he bloodies up Baudelaire to conclude the thrilling video. 

“Sorry Not Sorry” is the second video released this week following “DOGTOOTH.” Both songs will be on Tyler’s upcoming deluxe, release Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, dropping this Friday (March 31). The initial effort debuted in 2021 and topped the Billboard 200, becoming his second No. 1 album. Influenced by DJ Drama’s revered Gangsta Grillz series, CMIYGL featured Pharrell, Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more. 

Watch his new video above. 

