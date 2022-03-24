×
Tyler, The Creator Is Sick Of Waiting in Stressed ‘Come On Let’s Go’ Video

Tick, tick, boom goes Tyler's patience.

You know that feeling when someone keeps you waiting and you’re about to lose your mind? That emotion sums up the nearly 2 minutes Tyler, the Creator spends pacing and fuming in the video for his upcoming collaboration with A Bathing Ape designer Nigo, “Come On Let’s Go.”

Tyler directed the clip himself under his real name (Tyler Okonma) and the storyline is pretty much summed up by the title: Tyler pacing outside a nice suburban home at night staring at his phone and sweating his date in front of his banana-yellow whip while rapping about how annoying it is to be held up.

Wearing a shorts-and-jacket combo with a fur hat, the rapper is also, literally, sweating as he rhymes, “I told your ass be ready, ahh/ You always got excuses and you know I be on top of things/ Punctual my proper name, on the dot is not your aim/ Although we in love, we are not the same, uhh/ I hit you on that celly, yeah/ You said you needed five, that was more than twelve ago.”

The song’s producer, Pharrell Williams, makes a brief cameo in the visual, rocking diamond-studded shades, a baseball hat and gold grills as the points to his timepiece and raps the timely line, “watch go tick, tick, tick, tick, tick.” Spoiler alert: as a frustrated Tyler finally slaps a ladder up on the home’s frontside and starts climbing, we catch a glimpse of his date — in a shimmering green gown — staring out of the window impassively.

The song appears on the new compilation I Know Nigo, which drops on Friday (March 25). The 11-track album was executive produced by Pharrell and features tracks from A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, the Clipse, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna and the late Pop Smoke.

Watch the “Come On Let’s Go” video below.

