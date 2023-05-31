Tyler, the Creator Announces Return of Camp Flog Gnaw Festival: Here Are the Dates

After teasing the return of his beloved festival Camp Flog Gnaw during Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Hillbillies” video on Tuesday (May 30), Tyler, The Creator granted the wishes of his fanbase by announcing the dates for the forthcoming event on Wednesday.

Slated for Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Tyler, the Creator, will once again bring Camp Flog Gnaw to Dodger Stadium for the festival’s ninth installment. According to a press release, a limited number of sale passes will be available for purchase beginning Friday (June 2) at 12 p.m. local time.

For $335 plus fees, GA passes will allow fans to attend Saturday and Sunday’s showings, while an advanced price of $595 plus fees will guarantee VIP status. A VIP wristband will enable fans entry on both days along with “a dedicated entry lane, exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a VIP merch package including a backpack, water bottle, snow globe, mini helmet, carabiner, baseball keychain, and a pin,” according to the release. Attendees can get Super VIP passes for $1,495 plus fees.

According to the press release, “Super VIP passes will include 1 VIP wristband good for entry to both Saturday and Sunday of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival with a dedicated entry lane, exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, access to the exclusive Super VIP Clubhouse, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a Super VIP merch package including a custom SE 29″ Big Flyer Bike, Converse x Golf Wang custom shoe, a Camp Flog Gnaw blanket, fanny pack, mug, and pin.” Those with GA and VIP passes will still be able to enjoy carnival rides, while carnival game tickets require a pass, which will be available separately.

Last year, Tyler canceled the festivities after logging in a lot hours on his on Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. “It’s really not that deep,” says Tyler’s manager Chris Clancy of the Goldenvoice-produced event. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

Check out the Camp Flog Gnaw website for more info on the festival.