Tyler, The Creator Returns With ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’

After releasing two entrancing visuals for “DOGTOOTH” and “SORRY NOT SORRY,” Tyler, the Creator, gifts his fans Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

The Billboard 200 chart-topper had a splashy debut in June 2021, as Tyler enlisted DJ Drama to narrate his newest concept. Under the guise of “Tyler Bauderlade,” the Odd Future frontman offers his ruminations on love and relationships. The 16-track effort includes top-tier features from Pharrell, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and more. Upon release, Call Me If You Get Lost earned 169,000 album-equivalent units, marking his second No. 1 effort, with his first dating back to 2019 (Igor). Last April, CMIFGL dashed back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after landing the largest week for a hip-hop on vinyl in the modern era.

After winning the best rap album for Igor in 2020, two years after, Tyler notched his second gold trophy for the same category for CMIUGL. Tyler bested Drake, Kanye West, J. Cole, and Nas. “First off, I’m hyped,” he said on his Instagram story last year. “Thank you to DJ Drama. You are fu–ing so important to rap music. Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders.” He also praised his team, which allowed him to “make an album where [he] can just flex all goddamn day.”

Tyler, The Creator, is also part of Hulu’s new docuseries Rapcaviar Presents, and there, spoke about why he enjoys his profession as a rapper. “We’re good with words. We’re good with rhythm. We know pockets. We hear a collection of sounds and one thing and say, ‘Ahh, I know what could go over this,’ that takes skill,” he said.

Stream Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale below.