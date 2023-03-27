Tyler, the Creator Drops New Single ‘DOGTOOTH,’ Announces Deluxe Edition of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator is hosting an estate sale! Kind of.

Nearly two years following the release of his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Call Me If You Get Lost, the Odd Future rapper is offering a deluxe version of the album, titled, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, containing unreleased songs that didn’t make the final cut back in 2021.

“Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he tweeted Monday (March 27), along with the release date — March 31.

Fans were elated, one tweeting a meme that reads, “Tyler I love you more than my wife” written across a man’s bare chest.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT. — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

Along with the announcement, Tyler dropped the track “DOGTOOTH” and an accompanying self-directed music video showing the California-born rapper in an industrial setting, with elements of the Call Me If You Get Lost aesthetic dispersed throughout. Adopting a cadence reminiscent of southern hip-hop legends such as Pimp C, Tyler starts off strong with the line, “She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return/ Her body count and who she f–k ain’t never my concern.”

The deluxe album is available for pre-order on Tyler’s website as a triple vinyl set and CD, with accompanying merchandise including hats, socks, hoodies and T-shirts ranging in price from $30 to $120.

In the past, vinyl proved quite successful for the 32-year-old artist: Call Me jumped from No. 120 to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2022, following the set’s release on vinyl. It marked the album’s second nonconsecutive week atop the list; it debuted at No. 1 in July 2021.