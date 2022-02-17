Tyler Perry Pays Hilarious Tribute to Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Halftime Look in ‘Madea’ Promo

Tyler Perry had some fun with Mary J. Blige‘s fiery Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performance on Wednesday (Feb. 16) while promoting this upcoming Netflix movie A Madea Homecoming. The writer-director-actor never shies away from going all-in with the character who has been at the center of nearly a dozen Madea films. And he did it again in his latest post, in which he digitally inserted Madea’s face onto Blige’s body and into her bling-y halftime outfit with hilarious results.

Dubbing his new character “Madea J. Blige,” Perry as Madea wrote, “I rocked the Super Bowl! Thank you to all my 10’s of fans. I was performing in the parking lot cause I think they was jealous. I had this out fit first and they made Mary’s with the little fabric they had left.” The accompanying post found the always outspoken Madea in a pair of pics in which she squeezes into Mary’s gear to hype the film due out on Feb. 25.

“She think she the only queen of hip hop soul, but I showed them. God mad a way,” Madea J. continued in the spicy post that ended with a malapropism that incorporated a certain former president and Mary’s beloved hit “No More Drama” from 2001. “I rocked it! I mean. I rocked the car I was standing on but you get the picture. These pictures are from me performing my song about someone I miss. It’s called ‘No More Obama.'”

It was, of course, Blige, not Madea, who took the stage at halftime at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13 alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak for a triumphant hip-hop/soul spectacle for the ages. But don’t tell Madea that.

Check out Perry’s post below.