Tyga & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Freaky Deaky’: Stream It Now

Tyga and Doja Cat share the fun of being “Freaky Deaky” in their new collaboration, which dropped on Friday (Feb. 25).

Tyga teased the release a day prior with an 18-second snippet of the song’s accompanying, Christian Breslauer-directed music video, which features Doja in an assortment of lingerie, Tyga speeding through a neon-lit city in a sports car and a giant mouth coming out of a swirly-patterned wall.

“Freaky Deaky” comes just a week after Tyga unveiled “Touch It (Remix)” with KiDi. Doja, meanwhile, is still glowing from the success of her 2021 album Planet Her, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. She’s set to be honored with the Powerhouse Award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday (Mar. 2).

“I love making music, but performing has blossomed into something that makes me just as happy,” she recently told Billboard. “I feel most powerful when I am fully in character onstage.”

Listen to Tyga and Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky,” and watch the music video below.