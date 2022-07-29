×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Tyga Apologizes & Deletes ‘Ay Caramba’ Music Video After Backlash Over Latino Stereotypes

"This video was not to make fun of Mexican culture or Latin culture," Tyga says in a new Power 106 interview.

Tyga on Power 106
Tyga on Power 106 Courtesy Photo

Tyga has removed his “Ay Caramba” music video following criticism over the clip’s offensive Mexican-American stereotypes.

During an interview with LA’s Power 106 radio station (watch below), the rapper explained that he worked with a Mexican sound engineer to record the song and has “always done Latin records.”

“I started seeing a lot of people offended on it and I was kind of confused, so that’s why I didn’t respond and took time … to do my research a little bit and tried to ask a lot of my friends that I grew up with that are Mexican [for their opinion],” he told the radio hosts.

Explore

Explore

Tyga

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

He brought up his involvement in YG’s “Go Loko,” which Tyga is featured on, as “paying homage” to the Latin community without “any disrespect in it.”

Related

Amy Grant

Amy Grant Postpones Tour Dates After Bike Accident

On the new controversy, Tyga continued, “It’s hard because I grew up my whole life in Mexican culture being in LA, so it’s kind of hard to separate the two. But this video, I can understand. … It was meant to be a funny video but not make fun of… That’s what I want people to understand. This video was not to make fun of Mexican culture or Latin culture.”

The deleted video — which has been up on YouTube for more than a week and was only pulled down after the radio interview — saw Tyga in a fat suit playing a character named “Gordo” eating tortilla chips, driving a lowrider and effecting a fake accent. He also played the host of a TV dance competition show with a fake mustache and a dancer named “Spicy Rico.”

Tyga explained that he “definitely didn’t have any intentions to offend anybody.” He said that apologizing about the music video is “important to me… if anything, I’m hurt if they’re hurt.”

Tyga explained that his character in the now-deleted video was supposed to be a “childlike kind of character that loves junk food. He loves watching the shows he loves watching.”

“I had no intentions of offending anybody,” Tyga said overall. “If people are offended, I really apologize.”

See the full interview below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad