Tyga Appears to Make Avril Lavigne Relationship Instagram Official With Matching Leather in Paris Pics

Inquiring minds want to know what exactly is up with Tyga and Avril Lavigne? Just days after the “Girlfriend” pop-punk singer and the rapper were spotted kissing at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week, it looks like Tyga has made their Paris match Instagram official.

In a pair of pics posted on Wednesday (March 8), Tyga is seen posing in an all-black leather outfit in an ornate ballroom, as well as walking down a hallway with Lavigne by his side, also rocking head-to-toe black leather and dark shades. The first snap depicts the couple side-by-side walking towards the camera, while a second shot captures them from the back, with Lavigne’s platinum blonde hair cascading down past her waist.

Tyga’s caption for the post from paris read “Shout out to Dallas…,” while Lavigne appeared to confirm that love was in the air by posting up three black heart emoji. The two also held hands on their way into the Mugler party, according to photos shared by TMZ. The publication previously reported about the duo eating dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

The snogging comes in the wake of Lavigne’s split from producer/singer and fianceé Mod Sun, who addressed the issue on Instagram on Feb. 28. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos posted to his Instagram feed. His caption did not specifically mention Lavigne or the break-up, but Billboard confirmed it was about their relationship ending.

Lavigne, 38, announced her engagement to Mod Sun in an April 2022 Instagram post, revealing that he popped the big question in Paris just outside the Eiffel Tower. The “Sk8er Boi” singer was previously married to Sum 41 singer/guitarist Deryck Whibley for three years and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger for two years. Tyga, 33, has a 10-year-old child (King Cairo) with his ex, Blac Chyna, and has been linked to Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea, Bella Poarch and Amina Blue, among others.

Check out Tyga’s post below.