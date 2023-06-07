Tupac Shakur Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 27 Years After His Death

Tupac Shakur finally received the ultimate Hollywood honor on Wednesday (June 7), 27 years after his tragic death: a star on the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony, hosted by radio personality Big Boy, paid homage to the beloved West Coast rapper’s laundry list of achievements, within music and beyond. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation, with over 75 million records sold worldwide,” Big Boy said.

Speakers at the ceremony included Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur director Allen Hughes, Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, chairman of the board of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Matt Fritch, writer and former Black Panther Party member Jamal Joseph and more.

“When we talk about that global influence, we think of Tupac Amaru Shakur,” Joseph said during his speech. “And yes, that impactful time of the world knowing who Tupac was, was a five- or six-year period. But for everybody who knew Tupac, everybody who was here, we knew he was a star from the time he was a little boy.”

Special ceremony guests included Mike Epps, YG, Tupac’s stepbrother and fellow rapper Mopreme Shakur, Money-B and others.

Shakur’s star marks the 2,758th to grace Hollywood Boulevard. While the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unanimously selected Tupac for star in 2013, it took a decade for it to come into fruition.

“How fitting in the year of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary that the art form’s most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?” Hughes asked the crowd during his speech.

In addition to Wednesday’s honor, Tupac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April 2017. In 2015, the Grammy Museum unveiled an “All Eyez on Me” exhibit and recently, in 2022, The Canvas @ L.A. Live hosted a “Wake Me When I’m Free” immersive experience, honoring the late rapper, poet, actor and activist.

“Today, we aren’t just honoring a star on the sidewalk; we are honoring the very essence of a person who fearlessly pursued his dreams and fought to turn them into reality,” said his sister, Sekyiwa. “This is Tupac’s moment — the culmination of years of dedication and passion.

“Even before the world recognized his name, he dreamed of having a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Sekyiwa added. “And today, the unveiling of Tupac’s star not only pays tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry but also speaks volumes about his lasting impact, even after 25 years. I couldn’t be prouder of my brother to watch his star now shine even brighter.”