Trippie Redd Surprise Drops New Album ‘Mansion Musik’ With Features From Lil Baby, Future & More: Stream It Now

Surprise! Trippie Redd just dropped a brand new album titled Mansion Musik, on Friday (Jan. 20).

Mansion Musik, according to an official press release regarding the album, is an an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 Mansion Musick mixtape. Keef had his fair share of involvement on the project and served as Redd’s executive producer for the new studio set, and also features as an artist on tracks “Atlantis” and “Rock Out.”

In addition to the Keef collaborations, Redd’s Mansion Musick is stacked with collaborations. Lil Baby and Future team up with the rapper on “Fully Loaded,” Travis Scott makes an appearance on “Krzy Train” and Juice WRLD makes a posthumous feature on “Knight Crawler.” Other rappers on the project include DaBaby, Lil B, Rich the Kid, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Summrs, Rob 49, Ski Mask the Slump God, LUCKI and more. Mansion Musick‘s title track, “Van Helsing,” “Free Rio” and “Killionaire” are the only songs in which Redd is solo.

Mansion Musik is the follow up to Redd’s 2021 album, Trip at Knight. It peaked at No. 2 following its August 2021 release on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it spent a total of 27 weeks. The project’s singles — “Miss the Rage” featuring Playboy Carti, and “Holy Smokes” featuring Lil Uzi Vert — reached the Billboard Hot 100, charting at Nos. 11 and 50, respectively. “Rage” spent 11 weeks on the tally, while “Smokes” spent three.

Stream Mansion Musik below.