Trippie Redd Announces New Album ‘A Love Letter to You 5’

Trippie Redd fans just keep on eating. The Billboard 200-topping rapper is set to release A Love Letter To You 5, his new studio album, on August 4. The new release marks the fifth entry in the rapper’s Love Letter series, and the first since 2019’s A Love Letter To You 4. Details regarding the new album are scarce, but Trippie shared the record’s official artwork on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

A Love Letter To You 5 is the second full-length release of the year for Trippie Redd. The Sky Morales-featuring “Took My Breath Away,” which Trippie released last month (June 16), is set to appear on the tracklist for the new record. In January, the rapper surprised fans with Mansion Musik, a sprawling 27-track mixtape. The project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, his seventh consecutive top five debut, and featured collaborations with Travis Scott, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Lil Baby, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more. Trippie later revealed that he was forced the rush-release the project because all of the tracks were being “held for ransom” by unidentified hackers.

Trippie Redd has landed nine titles on the Billboard 200, seven of which reached the top five dating back to 2018’s Life’s A Trip. He has also sent four projects to No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. On the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper has earned 35 entries, reaching as high as No. 11 with 2021’s “Miss the Rage” (with Playboi Carti). Recently, Spotify named Trippie Redd as one of the 50 most-streamed rappers in the platform’s history.

Check out the cover art for A Love Letter To You 5 here: