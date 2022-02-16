Trey Songz Accused of Rape in New Lawsuit

Trey Songz is facing another lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, this time by a woman who claims the singer raped her at a Los Angeles house party in 2016.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles court, a Jane Doe plaintiff who says she had a previous consensual relationship with Songz accused him of turning into a “savage rapist” during the alleged incident. The case is seeking $20 million in damages.

Explore Explore Trey Songz See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a statement to Billboard, a representative for Songz strongly denied the allegations. The rep noted that the new case was filed by the same lawyers who filed a previous case against Songz on behalf of another woman, and came hours after the singer accused one of those lawyers of witness tampering.

The singer’s rep said: “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault. The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

The new case against Songz contains shocking and explicit accusations of rape.

The accuser says that the singer invited her to a Los Angeles house party on March 24, 2016, and then invited her “upstairs” for what she believed would be consensual sex. She says he repeatedly asked if he could “get that ass,” to which she repeatedly replied “no.” The lawsuit says that upon entering the room, Songz threw the woman to the ground, ripped her pants off, pinned her down, and anally raped her.

After the alleged attack, the accuser says she ran out of the house and called an Uber. She says the driver noticed she “was in clear distress” and drove her to a hospital. The suit says that a sexual assault exam revealed “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.”

The lawsuit says that police were summoned to the hospital, but that the Jane Doe did not provide Songz name because she was “in shock and fearing for her life.” When reached by Billboard, representative for the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the account, citing department policy against commenting on litigation.

The new case was filed by attorneys George Vrabeck and Ariel E. Mitchell, who are also representing a woman named Jauhara Jeffries in a separate lawsuit that claims Songz assaulted her at a Miami nightclub in 2017.

Earlier on Tuesday, Songz filed an explosive allegation against Mitchell, accusing her of trying to pay a witness to corroborate Jeffries’ accusations against Songz. His attorneys said the misconduct was so serious that the entire case should be dismissed.

Mitchell quickly denied the accusation, telling Billboard that the allegations of witness tampering had already been discredited by a the Florida Bar association. But a bar spokeswoman seemed to refute that, telling Billboard there was an “open case” against Mitchell. The details of such cases are confidential and no other information was available.

With two cases against Songz already filed, a third lawsuit from Vrabeck and Mitchell could still be coming. The pair also represent Dylan Gonzalez, another woman who has publicly accused Songz of sexual assault but has not yet filed a lawsuit. Songz has denied those allegations, too.

In a statement to Billboard on Wednesday, Vrabeck said: “Victims are coming forward every day. Just know you are not alone, and this behavior is unacceptable. Ariel Mitchell and I will not be deterred by bullying or intimidation tactics and will continue our pursuit of justice for Trey Songz sexual assault victims.”