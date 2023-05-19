Travis Scott’s Bodyguard Seen With ‘Utopia’ Briefcase Handcuffed to His Wrist

Travis Scott’s Utopia album may be inching closer to a release date. On Thursday (May 18), photos surfaced of Scott walking alongside his bodyguard, who was spotted holding a briefcase with Utopia written on it. To increase security measures, the guard had the briefcase handcuffed to his wrist.

Billboard has reached out to the rapper’s rep for comment.

Rumors have been swirling regarding the release date for the hotly anticipated album. Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone told Billboard earlier this year that Utopia is “expected to come in June.” Scott’s last album arrived in 2018 when he released his astronomic effort Astroworld. The collection bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its debut week, reeling in 537,000 album equivalent units. It included features from Drake, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd and more. It also received a Grammy nomination for best rap album the following year, but lost to Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

Earlier this week, Scott was at a Houston Astros game when he previewed Utopia ahead of the team’s showdown against the Chicago Cubs. Speaking to Fox 26’s sports director Mark Berman, Scott said he was “fresh from Utopia … it’s on the way now.” He added, “I had to come here to play Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get them right for the game.”

In 2021, Travis released one-off singles in “Mafia” and “Escape Plan” ahead of his Astroworld Festival, which turned tragic when 10 people died and nearly 5,000 were injured in a crowd surge. It has since led to a $750 million class-action lawsuit.

Scott looks to make another return to Rolling Loud Miami this year, where he’ll serve as a headliner and perform alongside A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage and more.