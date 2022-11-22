Travis Scott to Headline Virgil Abloh Tribute at Art Basel

The inaugural Mirror Mirror Music festival, which will also serve as a tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, will feature Travis Scott, Skepta and Benji B as headliners.

The event, which was curated by Benji B and produced by Virgil Abloh Securities, will be held during Art Basel on Dec. 3 FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami. All profits from the event will benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation, set to launch next year.

Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, BAMBII, Rampa and Acyde are also set to perform at the festival.

Abloh, who served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, died in November 2021 at age 41 after a private battle with cancer. He founded the streetwear-focused luxury label Off-White and served as Kanye West’s longtime creative director, later ascending to the prestigious role at Louis Vuitton in 2018, becoming the label’s first African-American artistic director.

“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” said Abloh’s widow Shannon Abloh — who is also the CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities — in a press statement to Spin. “With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil — his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

Tickets go on sale for Mirror Mirror Music festival on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 10 a.m. ET here.