Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Livestream Show Happening at the Pyramids of Giza

Travis Scott is back. The “Pick Up the Phone” rapper is set to launch Utopia, his first studio album in nearly five years, at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. He announced the livestream event through social media posts across Instagram and Twitter on Sunday (July 9).

“Utopia is wherever you are,” he wrote in one of the announcements. The livestream is set to take place July 28 at 9 p.m. Tickets for the in-person event are already sold out.

Scott has remained relatively mum about the details of the show, but in the midst of directing fans to links through which they could purchase tickets, he tweeted “Can’t waitttt to see ya.” On Twitter, just minutes before he officially announced the Giza Pyramids event, Scott tweeted, “Damnnnnnnn I misss y’all,” followed by a relatively uncharacteristic keyboard smash. Both tweets served as Scott’s first major activity on the platform since November.

Utopia will serve as the follow-up to Astroworld, Scott’s third studio album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and spawned several Billboard Hot 100 hits such as “Sicko Mode” (No. 1), “Stargazing” (No. 8), and “Carousel” (No. 24). Although Scott has appeared as a featured artist on a slew of recent singles — including tracks from the likes of Pharrell Williams (“Down in Atlanta”) and SZA (“Open Arms”) — his last completely unaccompanied singles arrived in 2021. A pair of songs titled “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” were overshadowed by the devastating Astroworld Festival crowd crush that killed 10 people during Scott’s performance. Scott founded the music event in 2018 in his hometown of Houston. On June 29, a Texas grand jury decided against indicting Scott for any crimes related to the fatal crowd crush.

Check out Travis Scott’s Utopia announcements below: