Travis Scott Announces New ‘Utopia’ Concert ‘Circus Maximus’ in Rome

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Travis Scott announced a new concert in Rome, Italy, for Aug. 7, titled “Circus Maximus.”

“Circus Maximus” resides on Scott’s fourth studio album, Utopia, which dropped on Friday (July 28) and doubled as a film that premiered at select AMC theaters. Scott and five directors doled out the visual to accompany the project that highlighted the rapper’s meaning of Utopia. “The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes,” read the description on the AMC website.

For Scott, “Circus Maximus” will also serve as his replacement show for his canceled Pyramids of Giza concert in Egypt. Live Nation Middle East tweeted their reasoning for the cancellation, citing “complex production issues,” while Scott responded to fans seeking a further explanation. “Egypt in the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep up posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll,” he wrote on Twitter.

Explore Explore Travis Scott See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Scott’s Utopia album includes a starry lineup headlined by Beyonce, The Weeknd, Drake, Future, SZA, Young Thug, and more. While the Houston rapper previously released his first single, “K-POP,” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, it’s his song “MELTDOWN” featuring the 6 God causing tremors in the hip-hop sphere. Drake pounced on Pharrell & Pusha T, rapping: “Man, f–k all that spinning the narrative s–t/ I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss,” spews Drake in the latter half of his verse, taking slight aim at Pusha’s relationship with Pharrell. “Give a f–k about all of that heritage s–t/ Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that s–t.”

Check out the flyer for Travis’ concert below.