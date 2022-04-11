Mysterious Travis Scott ‘Utopia’ Billboards Pop Up Around California

Travis Scott appears to be slowly stepping back into the spotlight after the Astroworld tragedy in November in which 10 people died and scores were injured. According to images posted on Twitter, Scott is believed to be behind a series of billboards that popped up over the weekend that look like promotional images for the rapper’s long-delayed Utopia album.

The four boards, which feature yellow lettering on a stark black background, features the phrases: “Looking for UTOPIA?,” “PSST…..,” “WRONG WAY” and the logo for Scott’s Cactus Jack brand. Scott was originally scheduled to headline this year’s 2022 Coachella Festival, but his slot was canceled in the wake of the Astroworld deaths; until last week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was slated to perform at Coachella, and before dropping off the bill he was rumored to be prepping an on-stage collab with Scott.

After Astroworld, a Change.org petition demanding Scott’s removal from the Coachella lineup gathered more than 70,000 signatures.

According to Variety, the Scott billboards were erected on the I-10 highway in the direction headed away from the Coachella grounds in Indio, California. At press time there was no additional information available on the planned release date for Scott’s follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld album. Scott began teasing his fourth full-length studio album in July 2020 in a series of social posts and kept dropping crumbs about its release into late 2021.

Scott, who welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in March, was recently accused by the attorneys for some of the those killed and injured at Astroworld of violating a gag order issued in lawsuits they’ve filed in an effort to influence possible jurors and rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential trial.

At issue was an announcement Scott made in early March about Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had put in place sufficient safety measures.

Those who died in the concert ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.

Check out the billboards below.