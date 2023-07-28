Travis Scott Drops ‘Utopia’ Album: Stream It Now

Travis Scott finally dropped his fourth studio album Utopia on Friday, July 28 via Cactus Jack and Epic Records.

The highly anticipated album arrives five years after his last studio album Astroworld, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Sicko Mode,” featuring Drake, which not only became Scott’s first No. 1 hit but also an RIAA diamond-certified single two years after its release. Astroworld was also nominated for best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Utopia was preceded by lead single “K-POP” with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Scott was originally scheduled to perform the new album at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt Friday, but the special livestreamed concert was canceled due to “complex production issues,” according to a statement from Live Nation Middle East.

The Houston rapper’s LP is being released in tandem with his new film titled Circus Maximus. Produced by A24 and written and directed by Scott, the movie will “take his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia,” according to AMC. The film will be available at select AMC theaters on July 27, July 30 and Aug. 1-2.

He also released the five Utopia album covers one by one on his Instagram leading up to Friday’s release date, which were photographed by Pieter Hugo and Kristina Nagel.

Listen to Utopia below.