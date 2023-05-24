Travis Scott Breaks Down the Meaning of Upcoming ‘Utopia’ Album: ‘You Create It Yourself’

This month, Travis Scott hasn’t relented in his quest to roll out his highly anticipated album Utopia. After previewing the project for the Houston Astros and then having his bodyguard spotted with a Utopia-branded suitcase handcuffed to his wrist last week, Scott has elected to take a new, calmer approach by covering the latest issue of PINUP Magazine.

The wildly creative cover finds the Astroworld artist reimagining the alphabet through his eyes. Scott offered each letter a word and its importance when talking to the architecture and design publication. For the letter “U,” of course, Scott chose “utopia” and gave his breakdown, saying, “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve Utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have. With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that Utopia is real.”

For “M,” Scott chose MPC, reveling that he “made most of my new album on an MPC.” “I got new ones; I got some old ones. My favorite is the 2000XL. It produces a very distinctive sound that makes it feel alive,” he added.

Though Utopia doesn’t have a release date, Scott’s longtime collaborator Mike Dean said on social media this week that he and the Houston staple are still busily chipping away on the project. “Utopia will be done when Trav and I say it’s done. Do not rush. Let us cook.”