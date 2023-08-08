Travis Scott Says U.S. & European Tours Are Coming Up

Travis Scott is ready to head out on the road!

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 8) to tease his upcoming U.S. and European tours in support of his freshly released album, Utopia. “UTOPIA TOUR SOON, US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE, I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLL,” he wrote. See his post here. The exact tour dates have yet to be officially announced.

The news comes just a day after Scott celebrated his album’s release with a performance at Rome’s Circus Maximus, and the show also featured a rare onstage appearance by Kanye West. Throughout the set, Scott performed a number of tracks off Utopia, including his The Weeknd and Bad Bunny team-up “K-Pop,” as well as his Beyoncé and Justin Vernon-featuring “Delresto (Echoes).” He also performed some pre-Utopia hits including “Highest in the Room” and “Butterfly Effect.”

Utopia blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 12), marking the third-biggest week of 2023 for any album and the largest for any R&B/hip-hop or rap release. The project bows with 496,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 3, according to Luminate.

Additionally, all 19 songs from the set rank on the Hot 100, giving Scott a 111 total charted songs in his career. The rapper becomes just the 15th artist in the chart’s 65-year history to log 100-plus career entries on the survey.