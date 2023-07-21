Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny Team Up on ‘KPOP’ Single: Stream It Now

Travis Scott, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny have cracked open the Utopia briefcase just a tad Friday (July 21) to release their new single, “KPOP.”

“KPOP” comes just a week before Scott’s Utopia livestream event at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28 to launch his first studio album in five years. The Houston rapper released his last album, Astroworld, on Aug. 3, 2018, which topped both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and contained the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “SICKO MODE” with Drake.

After multiple reports claimed that his concert had been canceled, Live Nation refuted them in a statement to Billboard: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!”

“KPOP” marks the sixth time Scott and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have collaborated, following “Pray 4 Love” from Scott’s 2015 album Rodeo, “Wonderful” from Scott’s 2016 album Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight, “WAKE UP” and “SKELETONS” from Astroworld, and “Power Is Power” alongside SZA on the For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones soundtrack.

It marks the third time La Flame and Benito have linked up on a track, after the former hopped on the remix of “Krippy Kush” by Farruko, Nicki Minaj, Bunny and Rvssian, and the latter assisted on the remix of “Know No Better” by Major Lazer, Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo.

The new collaboration marks The Weeknd and Bad Bunny’s first time on a song together.

Listen to “KPOP” below.