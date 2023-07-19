Travis Scott Announces New Song With The Weeknd & Bad Bunny

Travis Scott is bringing something sweet to fans, as he took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 19) to tease a new collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

The star-studded team up is seemingly titled “Lollipop,” as the rapper shared the cover art featuring a single red lollipop and captioned the post with three lollipop emojis. “Flame Abe Benito,” Scott wrote, adding that the song will be available on Thursday night (July 20).

See his announcement here.

The “Pick Up the Phone” rapper is currently gearing up to launch Utopia, his first studio album in nearly five years, on July 28. The project serves as the follow-up to Astroworld, Scott’s third studio album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and spawned several Billboard Hot 100 hits such as “Sicko Mode” (No. 1), “Stargazing” (No. 8), and “Carousel” (No. 24).

Last week, the star announced a livestream event celebrating the album launch, which will take place on release day at Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

After reports that Egyptian government officials canceled the event due to The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions allegedly having concerns about ensuring “the safety and protection of the audience,” Live Nation assured that the livestream event is still set to go as planned. “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt,” the company shared in a statement to Billboard.