Travis Scott Stops New York Concert After Fans Climb Stage Fixture: ‘We Gotta Get Down’

Travis Scott interrupted his New York performance Monday (July 4) during The Day Party at The Coney Art Walls to address his fans after three individuals were seen standing and sitting on a metal truss above the audience area.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper was captured on video urging the fans in Coney Island to “get down” amid his song “Anecdote” before the music was completely silenced.

“Aye yo, my bro, my brother — just make sure you’re OK though, my brother,” Scott said to one fan who climbed down. He then asked the audience to “take two steps back” as he continued: “We gotta get down, we gotta get down.” One of the fans was dressed as Spider-Man, another attendee noted in the video. The clip ends as the final concertgoer climbs down from the fixture.

Scott’s move to prioritize safety comes almost exactly eight months after 10 people died at the Astroworld Festival in his native Houston in November following a crowd surge. Speaking on the incident in December for the first time, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God, “I went through something, fans went through something, people’s parents went through something. It really hurts, it hurts a community, it hurts a city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, you know, just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Following the Nov. 5 tragedy, in which the crowd surge left hundreds injured in addition to the 10 victims who died, more than 2,800 attendees have sued Scott, Live Nation and other festival organizers, claiming legal negligence in the event’s planning. In total, plaintiffs have sought billions in potential damages.