Travis Scott Previewed His ‘Utopia’ Album in the Houston Astros Locker Room

Travis Scott knows there’s more than one way to support the hometown team. He proved it on Monday night (May 15) when he gave the members of the Houston Astros a sneak peek listen to his anticipated 2018 Astroworld album follow-up, Utopia.

According to Fox 26, the Houston native paid a visit to Minute Maid Park last night and hung out with the team before their showdown with the Chicago Cubs. As he was sliding on his Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” sneakers, Scott told the network’s sport director, Mark Berman, that he was “fresh from Utopia… it’s on the way now, Mark,” adding “I had to come here to play Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get them right for the game.”

For the record, it seems to work, since the Astros topped the Cubs 6-4.

Scott made it sound like he’s rounding third on the album, but at press time a release date has not yet been announced for the rapper’s first new album in five years. Trav has been teasing the collection for years and back in Nov. 2021 he dropped two songs, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan” in advance of his tragic Astroworld Festival, where 10 people died and nearly 5,000 were injured in a crowd crush that has spawned a $750 million class-action lawsuit.

In April 2022, cryptic Utopia billboards went up around Southern California teasing the album and last August Scott teased a return to the studio to put in further work on the collection. Scott is slated to take the stage in July at Rolling Loud Miami, where he’ll perform alongside A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage and more.

Check out Scott in the Astros dugout below.