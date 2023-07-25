×
Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Film & Teases ‘Utopia’ Album With Multiple Covers

The film and album are set to arrive on July 27 and 28, respectively.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott attends "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palm Beach on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The arrival of Travis Scott‘s newest album and a film are imminent. The “Sicko Mode” rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 25) to share five album covers for Utopia, his fourth studio album, and his movie announcement.

“THIS IS ONE OF THE COVERS FOR MY 4TH ALBUM UTOPIA. SHOT BY PIETER HUGO,” the rapper wrote in all caps. “THE JOURNEY THRU THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM. THE MAIN COVER WILL DROP THURS UNTIL THEN A COVER EVERYDAY LOVE U SEE U IN UTOPIA.”

The album covers in question all feature Black men wearing white contact lenses, disheveled black-and-red striped shirts and pants while clutching money. Some fans in the comments section of the post speculated that the men on each of the covers correlates to Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, Juice WRLD, Baby Keem and Lil Baby in looks, indicating that they will all be featured in songs from the project.

In addition to the album covers, Scott also announced via Instagram Tuesday that the project will be accompanied by a film titled Circus Maximus. Produced by A24, the movie will “take his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia,” according to AMC. The film will be available at select AMC theaters on July 27, July 30 and Aug. 1-2.

Utopia will be unveiled at a special livestreamed concert at the Pyramids of Giza on July 28. The album marks Scott’s follow-up to Astroworld, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

See Scott’s album covers, as well as the trailer for Circus Maximus, below.

