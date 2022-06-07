Travis Scott to Headline Day N Vegas, His First U.S. Show Since Astroworld Disaster

Travis Scott performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Travis Scott will return to the stage Labor Day Weekend, 10 months after a series of crowd surges during the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injured many others. Scott has been booked to perform at Day N Vegas, a hip-hop festival happening Sept. 2-4 operated and owned by Goldenvoice.

Scott will join headliners SZA and J. Cole. The festival has also booked Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and more. Produced by Goldenvoice — the AEG-owned concert promotion company that produces Coachella — the festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Ground. Registration for access to presale passes is now open and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Daynvegas2022.com.

Scott was slated to headline Day N’ Vegas in November 2021, a week after the Astroworld tragedy, but dropped off the bill following the incident. He was later dropped from the Coachella 2022 lineup and replaced by Billie Eilish.

In April, representatives for Scott announced that he had been booked to perform at Primavera Sound Sao Paolo in Brazil on Nov. 6, as well as Primavera Sound Buenos Aires on Nov. 12 and Primavera Sound Santiago de Chile on Nov. 13.

More than 4,900 people were injured at Astroworld, according to the latest tally by the attorneys representing victims. A legal filing on May 10 listed 4,932 total alleged victims. In addition to 10 people who died, the new filing said 732 claimed to have been filed by people who needed “extensive medical treatment,” and 1,649 who needed less extensive care. Another 2,540 were listed as “other,” meaning the extent of their injuries was still being reviewed.

